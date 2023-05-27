News you can trust since 1887
Chef who has 'been invited to cook for Mary Berry and the cast of Harry Potter' joins team at historic Peak District pub

A chef who has previously 'been invited to cook for Mary Berry and the cast of Harry Potter' has joined the team at a historic Peak District pub popular with hikers and bikers from Sheffield.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 27th May 2023, 11:42 BST

The Ladybower Inn, nestled on the side of the A57 next to the Ladybower Reservoir, was officially reopened on Friday, April 7, after almost 12 months of closure.

The pub, which was opened as a coaching inn back in the 18th century, is owned by Batemans Brewery.

Batemans confirmed that seven en-suite bedrooms at the inn have been newly refurbished – including a honeymoon suite.

Rhys, right, with his colleague Ryan.Rhys, right, with his colleague Ryan.
In addition, it has been announced this week that the kitchen is now open so visitors can enjoy a range of lovely meals from the menu.

And diners are in good hands as talented chef Rhys Blessed will be at the helm in the kitchen.

A spokesperson for the pub said Rhys has ‘worked under various Michelin star chefs mainly Phil Howard, known from The Great British Menu and Saturday Kitchen.

“Rhys has had the opportunity to be invited to cook for the likes of Mary Berry and the cast of Harry Potter, as well as being invited to showcase his talents in Saudi Arabia by invite from the Michelin Guide.

The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
“Rhys feels now is the time for him to shine as head chef with his own kitchen, own ideas and own style, showcasing his talents with a new menu at an up and coming destination venue that it is The Ladybower.”

The spokesperson added that the venue will be ‘supporting local farmers by sourcing as much as possible locally’.

He added Rhys and his team will be providing ‘solid traditional cooking with a little added flare.’

The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn.The Ladybower Inn.
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
