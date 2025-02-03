Frehiwet Habesha, which is a bit off the beaten track on Exchange Street, Castlegate, Sheffield, is a popular restaurant serving Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes. It has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars from more than 260 Google reviews, with many diners calling it a hidden gem and pointing out how it is fantastic value for money. One person wrote: "One of the most unique dining experiences in Sheffield. The flavours were amazing, service was good, portions large and you won't be able to find another place like this in Sheffield." On Tripadvsior, where it has an average score of 4.5/5, one person wrote: "Absolutely delectable food at ridiculous prices, get the sharing platters which come on a huge injera bread with completely delicious curries and stews on top." | Google