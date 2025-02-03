But eating out, or even ordering in, isn’t cheap these days, with the cost of living crisis forcing restaurants across the UK to put up their prices.
Thankfully there are still plenty of places in Sheffield where you can eat well for around £20 and often considerably less.
We’ve put together a list of some of the best budget restaurants and takeaways in Sheffield, which are perfect for anyone looking to tighten their belt while expanding their belly.
Our list is based on a mixture of Google reviews, reader recommendations and The Star reporters’ own favourites.
There are options for all tastes, with everything from traditional British fish and chips to pizza, and Korean food to Ethiopian cuisine, represented.
Some are renowned for their breakfasts and brunches, while others are the perfect spot for an evening meal.
What’s your favourite restaurant for an affordable meal out in Sheffield, or your go-to takeaway when money’s tight?
1. Lemongrass Thai Street Food
The flavours are immense at Lemongrass Thai Street Food, at the Moor Market in Sheffield city centre, which boasts an average rating of 4.7/5 from more than 360 Google reviews. One diner wrote: "The Larb Ped Udon from here is one of the most amazing things I have ever eaten. Perfect flavours and spice. I cannot recommend highly enough!" One of the highlights is the crab meat red curry, served with steamed Thai jasmine rice, which costs £15.99. | National World Photo: National World
2. Napoli Centro
Sheffield has lots of great pizza restaurants, but Napoli Centro on Glossop Road is widely considered to be one of the best, if not the best. It boasts an impressive 4.9/5 stars based on more than 600 reviews. One diner wrote: "Been searching for authentic pizza for years and Napoli has delivered that!" The signature Napoli pizza, with anchovies, capers and kalamata olives, is a very reasonable £12. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Mesob
Mesob, on London Road, Sheffield, is another highly rated Ethiopian/Eritrean restaurant. It has an average score of 4.8/5 stars from more than 120 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "Amazing experience. First time we tried Ethiopian cuisine and (it) was outstanding." | Google Photo: Google
4. New Hing Lung
New Hing Lung, on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, is one of Sheffield's most popular Chinese takeaways, with an average score of 4.7/5 from more than 140 Google reviews. One person wrote: "My go to Chinese in Sheffield. The food is always hot and delicious, the service is brilliant, super quick. I would recommend the chicken & prawn toast (the best I have ever had) salt and pepper crispy beef and they have some amazing all for one deals if you are ordering alone!" | Google Photo: Google