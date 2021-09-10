Charity quiz to help women and girls in Afghanistan to be held at Sheffield pub
A charity quiz in aid of an emergency fundraising appeal to help women and girls in Afghanistan is set to be held at a Sheffield pub later this month.
The quiz will be held at The Harlequin pub on Nursery Street, Kelham Island from 8.30pm on Thursday, September 23, and a minimum donation of £5 to British charity AMAR is required to take part.
Fear is mounting for the safety of women and girls in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the region, with the new Government set to enforce a number of oppressive measures such as banning women from playing sport.
Landlady Liz Aspden says people will be able to take part either in person at the pub, or online over Zoom.
She said: “We're organising a charity quiz to help women & girls in Afghanistan. We're trying to get other venues involved as well, as well as looking for donations of raffle prizes from businesses and individuals.”
Those who do not wish to participate in the quiz can also take part in the fundraising drive through a virtual raffle and multiple choice quiz to be completed independently.
Prizes will be split into two categories for those taking place in the pub and online, and will be given out for the top quiz score, best quiz name and a selection of raffle prizes will also be up for grabs.
AMAR works in areas of conflict to rebuild people's live and, has launched an emergency appeal to provide help assistance to women and children in need through its foundation.
To register for the quiz, or to donate a quiz prize, please email: [email protected]