Chaii Wali: Late-night Sheffield sweet treats cafe offering free doughnuts for emergency staff
Police, NHS staff and fire service workers can call at Chaii Wali, at the corner of the car park on Broughton Lane, for a little something extra with every large drink.
The chai shop is popular with emergency staff because it is both located close to South Yorkshire Police headquarters, but more importantly is open from 3pm until 1am each day for drivers in need of a pick-me-up while on late duty.
The offer is available until January 11 for anyone who purchases a large drink and presents their ID for an emergency service.
Owner Tufail Ahmed said: “You don’t need to show up in uniform - it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’, whether or not you’re on the clock.
“It’s just a way of giving back to the emergency services during the busy festive period and show appreciate them for all they do throughout the year.”
