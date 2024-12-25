Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A late-night cafe in Sheffield is offering free doughnuts for emergency service staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, NHS staff and fire service workers can call at Chaii Wali, at the corner of the car park on Broughton Lane, for a little something extra with every large drink.

Emergency service staff can enjoy a free sweet treat with any large drink from Chaii Wali until January 11. | Dean Atkins

The chai shop is popular with emergency staff because it is both located close to South Yorkshire Police headquarters, but more importantly is open from 3pm until 1am each day for drivers in need of a pick-me-up while on late duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer is available until January 11 for anyone who purchases a large drink and presents their ID for an emergency service.

Owner Tufail Ahmed said: “You don’t need to show up in uniform - it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’, whether or not you’re on the clock.

“It’s just a way of giving back to the emergency services during the busy festive period and show appreciate them for all they do throughout the year.”