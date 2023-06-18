News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Fresh twist in United takeover saga as Prince ‘in £140m deal’ talks
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime

Chaii Nastha Sheffield: Wait for food is worth it at popular café serving South Asian brunch

As someone who prefers to skip breakfast and go right to lunch, a substantial brunch is perfect.
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

As Darnall is such a diverse neighbourhood, I've discovered a new cafe that serves brunch like no other - South Asian cuisine that will undoubtedly have you coming back for more.

What was formerly a tattoo parlour on Main Road, Darnall, Chaii Nastha has been operating since December of last year and has been busy ever since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As I entered the cafe shortly after 11am, most of the tables were already occupied, but no one had received their meal, which I took as a sign that service could be slow.

Most Popular
Chaii Nastha has been open since December of last year and has been busy ever sinceChaii Nastha has been open since December of last year and has been busy ever since
Chaii Nastha has been open since December of last year and has been busy ever since

After seeing how busy it was, I went ahead and placed my order anyway. The food and drinks arrived at my table after around 45 minutes. The full English breakfast (£5.50) included scrambled eggs, toasted white bread, buttered mushrooms, sausage, hash browns, turkey rashers and cheesy beans. I also got a big Asian breakfast (£6) with paratha, desi omelette, and two kinds of chana dhall (split chickpeas and lentils).

The full English breakfast was nothing special, but the cheesy beans were delicious – not like something straight from the tin. However, the star of the show was the Asian breakfast.

Its paratha was light and crispy, making it the ideal complement to the dhall, which exploded in your mouth with flavour. I could taste the spices in the dish, and the chickpeas were so tender that they literally melted in my mouth. Those who cannot tolerate heat need not fret, as it is not particularly spicy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unlike the normal omelette, the desi omelette came as a surprise to me. Sprinkled with some chopped coriander and chilli flakes, it was deliciously fluffy and perfect for breakfast. I also went for a small breakfast bagel (£5) that consisted of eggs, sausage, hash brown and turkey rashers with sweet chilli sauce.

Chaii Nastha's full English breakfastChaii Nastha's full English breakfast
Chaii Nastha's full English breakfast

The bagel was a delight to my taste buds; the runny eggyolk, grilled sausage and turkey rashers complemented each other nicely, while the sweet chilli sauce gave a nice kick to the overall experience.

I also ordered a fish finger sandwich, which I'd recommend if you're looking for a quick snack. The fish fingers were crispy and perfectly paired with sweet chilli sauce - a simple yet tasty meal.

Moving on to the drinks, its Desi Chaii (£2.50), which was made fresh upon order, was bursting with flavour; I could taste the cinnamon and cardamom, and its creamy but light texture was already perfect. The hint of bitterness from the tea made it a perfect drink to kickstart your day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I also got to try its Pink Chaii (£2.50) - something that was completely new to me. It was creamy, mildly sweet and full of spices but I’d still prefer Desi Chaii as my go-to drink.

Chaii Nastha's Desi BreakfastChaii Nastha's Desi Breakfast
Chaii Nastha's Desi Breakfast

One of the signature drinks the ‘Strawberry Stir Up’ (£2.50) that has freshly cut strawberries, crushed ice, lemonade and a hint of lemon which is perfect for a hot summer day.

Chaii Nastha operates everyday but on limited hours - 9am to 2pm. You may need to wait longer for your order to arrive but I can guarantee it’s worth the wait.

Chaii Nastha is located on Main Road, DarnallChaii Nastha is located on Main Road, Darnall
Chaii Nastha is located on Main Road, Darnall
Chaii Nastha's bagelChaii Nastha's bagel
Chaii Nastha's bagel
Chaii Nastha's Desi ChaiChaii Nastha's Desi Chai
Chaii Nastha's Desi Chai
Chaii Nastha's Pink ChaiChaii Nastha's Pink Chai
Chaii Nastha's Pink Chai
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us