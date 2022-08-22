Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef Tommy Banks at the Black Swan, Oldstead, is one of the headliners at Malton Food Lovers Festival this bank holiday

The Malton Food Lovers Festival offers three days packed full of foodie fun, amazing entertainment and a star-studded roster of local chefs on Saturday August 27, Sunday August 28 and Monday August 29.

The festival is free to enter and includes demonstrations and ‘sofa chats’ on the main stage as well as more than120 food stalls.

Headlining this summer’s event is Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks. Born and raised in Yorkshire, local lad Tommy will be taking to the Yorkshire Baker main stage on the Saturday.

He will be sharing his expertise and demonstrating some of his culinary creations from the Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots, York.

Plus, Tommy will be signing copies of his debut cookbook Roots outside Kemps General Store.

Joining Tommy Banks on this summer’s line up are Angelica and Crafthouse head chef Simon Jewitt and 2019 Great British Bake-Off winner and author David Atherton, who will both be serving up some seriously tasty treats on stage on Sunday August 28.

Highlights on Monday August 29n includes the Jono Hawthorn as seen on BBC MasterChef: The Professionals 2020, who will be giving festival goers a taste of what he cooks up at his Leeds-based fine dining restaurant Chef Jono at V&V.

Visitors can also expect to hear from local chefs, bakers and producers from the Malton area with familiar faces such as Jon Appleby from the Feversham Arms, Peter Garlick, head chef at the Talbot Hotel and Gilly Robinson, pioneer of Malton’s cookery school The Cook’s Place.

Also making a comeback as the official sponsors of the Malton Food Lovers Festival main stage is award-winning bakery, Yorkshire Baker.

Tommy Banks, said: "“The festival is going to be epic. I can’t wait to welcome you all, get cooking and showcase all that our region has to offer.”