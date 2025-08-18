A pizza chain is opening a site at Sheffield - and giving away plenty of free food to celebrate.

Caprinos Pizza is becoming one of the UK’s fastest-growing franchises, and is now opening a new branch in Sheffield.

This latest store will open on August 20, at 4 Suffolk Road, near the railway station - where Karen’s Diner used to be. That restaurant was famous for its rude waiters.

Caprinos Pizza are opening a new site in Sheffield. | Submit

To celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, the team will be hosting a ‘Caprinos Pizza Party’ on the opining day, with free pizzas to walk-in customers between 5-6pm.

All the pizzas are made from a secret dough recipe, with signature flavours including the ‘Asian Classic Mix’ with tandoori chicken, vegetarian supreme, and Caprinos special with tandoori chicken and spicy beef.

After 6pm, Caprinos will also be offering 50 per cent off all pizzas for delivery and collection on August 20 and 21 enabling customers to purchase a nine-inch pizza from just £8. This will be followed by a 25 per cent discount on delivery and collection across August 22-24.

Gul Nawaz and Khalil Rehman, co-founders of Caprinos Pizza, said, “We can’t wait to welcome our first customers through the doors and serve our delicious pizzas to a new audience.

“With our local franchisee, the new store is poised to become a vital part of the local community, showcasing our commitment to innovative flavours, quality, and affordability. We can’t wait to introduce Caprinos to local consumers and are confident it will soon become the go-to spot for pizza lovers in Bournemouth.”