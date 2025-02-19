Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield’s best restaurants has sadly announced it is closing less than a year after it opened.

Frérot has won rave reviews since opening at Cambridge Street Collective, Europe’s biggest purpose-built food hall, in Sheffield city centre, last May.

It is the latest incarnation of Juke & Loe, by brothers Luke and Joe Grayson, who previously ran Michelin-rated restaurants on Ecclesall Road and at the old Milestone pub in Kelham Island.

Frérot, one of Sheffield's most highly-rated restaurants, at Cambridge Street Collective food hall, has announced it is closing following its final service on Saturday, March 1. | National World

Frérot, where diners can watch their meals being prepared as they sit on stools around the centrally located kitchen, has a near-perfect 4.9/5 Google reviews rating.

One diner called it ‘unbelievable’ and ‘better than the Michelin star restaurants I've tried in the UK’.

Another branded it ‘absolutely superb’, while a third person said it served ‘really tasty, classy food but with no pretension’.

But on Tuesday, February 18, Frérot announced that it will close its doors on the evening of Saturday, March 1, following its last service.

Posting on Instagram, Luke and Joe said: “We would like to thank all our customers old and new for their support and custom. It’s been really great to meet you all and put names to faces.

“Me and Luke will be taking a break from hospitality and spending some time with our families. It’s been quite a journey from Juke and Loe to Frèrot but the time has come to call it a day.

“We truly wish everyone at Cambridge Street Collective all the best for the future and continued success. Once again thanks to you all.”

The news has been met with great sadness.

One person called it a ‘massive loss for Sheffield’, and another commented: “So sorry to hear this. Fabulous restaurant.”

A third person wrote: “Such a loss for Sheff foodies... onto new ventures?”

Frérot serves a small selection of frequently changing seasonal sharing plates, meaning there is always a new surprise awaiting you even if you’re a regular.

When The Star visited, we were blown away by the delicious flat iron steak, smothered in a velvety, rich bearnaise sauce, and the perfectly cooked spiced monkfish with tomato and kimchi salsa.