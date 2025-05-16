Cambridge Street Collective: Popular food hall's anniversary events revealed
The popular spot near Pound’s Park has attracted thousands of visitors over that time and become a beloved destination for those visiting the steel city.
Now to celebrate the eatery’s first birthday on the spring bank holiday weekend (May 24 to 26), owners are putting together a variety of events including a DJ set, fitness sessions and family-friendly activities.
Here’s what to expect:
Thursday, May 22: 7pm - 9pm - Darts with Asahi
Challenge the crew behind the Asahi brewing for a chance to win prizes like pints, merch, bar tabs, food, cases of beer and more.
Saturday, May 24: 10am - 12pm - Boomchikkaboom Family Rave
Expect singing, dancing, poms, parachute mayhem, a snow machine and much more at this family-friendly event.
Saturday, May 24: 10am - 11am - Free Bhangra Dance Class
Sheffield School of Bollywood will be hosting this free session, that blends a Bhangra routing with movements from all dance styles to a catchy beat.
Sunday May 25: 10am - 12pm - Once Upon a Dream Princess Ball
Meet and greet with children’s favourites like Elsa, Rapunzel, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella and Snow White.
Sunday May 25: 1pm - 2.30pm - Live Sax Music on the Stage
A live sax performance to celebrate a birthday in style, with feel-good tunes, smooth grooves and a whole lot of energy.
Sunday May 25: 2.30pm - 3pm - Bollywood Dance Performance
Expect dazzling costumes, infectious beats and show-stopping choreography that’ll have the crows smiling, clapping and maybe even joining in.
Monday May 26: 12pm - 4pm - Bits and Bobs Mini Market
A lineup of independent pop-ups selling art, jewellery, ceramics and much more.
Monday May 26: 1pm - 4pm - Free Face Painting for Everyone
Free face painting for all kids who can let their imaginations run wild.
Monday May 26: 1pm - 4pm - Free Balloon Modelling
Watch balloon artists create everything from colourful animals to playful shapes.
