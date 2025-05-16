A popular food hall is celebrating its first anniversary by offering a variety of events to people in the city.

Cambridge Street Collective, the largest purpose-build food hall in Europe, opened a year ago.

The popular spot near Pound’s Park has attracted thousands of visitors over that time and become a beloved destination for those visiting the steel city.

Now to celebrate the eatery’s first birthday on the spring bank holiday weekend (May 24 to 26), owners are putting together a variety of events including a DJ set, fitness sessions and family-friendly activities.

Here’s what to expect:

Thursday, May 22: 7pm - 9pm - Darts with Asahi

Challenge the crew behind the Asahi brewing for a chance to win prizes like pints, merch, bar tabs, food, cases of beer and more.

Saturday, May 24: 10am - 12pm - Boomchikkaboom Family Rave

Expect singing, dancing, poms, parachute mayhem, a snow machine and much more at this family-friendly event.

Cambridge Street Collective has been a city centre favourite for the past year. | N/A

Saturday, May 24: 10am - 11am - Free Bhangra Dance Class

Sheffield School of Bollywood will be hosting this free session, that blends a Bhangra routing with movements from all dance styles to a catchy beat.

Sunday May 25: 10am - 12pm - Once Upon a Dream Princess Ball

Meet and greet with children’s favourites like Elsa, Rapunzel, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella and Snow White.

Sunday May 25: 1pm - 2.30pm - Live Sax Music on the Stage

A live sax performance to celebrate a birthday in style, with feel-good tunes, smooth grooves and a whole lot of energy.

Sunday May 25: 2.30pm - 3pm - Bollywood Dance Performance

Expect dazzling costumes, infectious beats and show-stopping choreography that’ll have the crows smiling, clapping and maybe even joining in.

Monday May 26: 12pm - 4pm - Bits and Bobs Mini Market

A lineup of independent pop-ups selling art, jewellery, ceramics and much more.

Monday May 26: 1pm - 4pm - Free Face Painting for Everyone

Free face painting for all kids who can let their imaginations run wild.

Monday May 26: 1pm - 4pm - Free Balloon Modelling

Watch balloon artists create everything from colourful animals to playful shapes.

