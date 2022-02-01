The new Neapolitan caffè and deli called Caffè Tucci is based on Surrey Street in the city centre, in the building previously occupied by the much-loved Sheffield Scene shop, which closed permanently after almost 50 years of celebrating Sheffield’s heritage and its reputation for high-quality manufacturing.

It is open for takeaway and dine-in and serves a wide selection of authentic Neapolitan food including traditional pastries and cakes, bruschetta, paninis and Italian cured meat and cheese plates.

There is also vegan and vegetarian options as well as different kinds of modern Italian coffee.

Caffè Tucci is open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 6:30 pm.

Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Caffetucci

1. Superb decor The seating area is decorated with colourful paintings and has a modern feel, while the artificial lemon tree decorations give it an extra special touch Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Paintings Bright and colourful paintings of famous faces line the walls Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Traditional pastries and cakes Diners can try authentic Neapolitan food, including these pastries and cakes Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Italian coffee A cup of modern Italian Coffee from Caffe Tucci Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales