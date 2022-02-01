Neapolitan caffè and deli Caffe Tucci has opened on Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre

Caffe Tucci: First look inside new Neapolitan inspired cafe in Sheffield city centre

Take a look inside the new Sheffield cafe that offers a taste of Naples in the heart of the city centre.

By Kian Rains
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:33 am

The new Neapolitan caffè and deli called Caffè Tucci is based on Surrey Street in the city centre, in the building previously occupied by the much-loved Sheffield Scene shop, which closed permanently after almost 50 years of celebrating Sheffield’s heritage and its reputation for high-quality manufacturing.

It is open for takeaway and dine-in and serves a wide selection of authentic Neapolitan food including traditional pastries and cakes, bruschetta, paninis and Italian cured meat and cheese plates.

There is also vegan and vegetarian options as well as different kinds of modern Italian coffee.

Caffè Tucci is open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 6:30 pm.

Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Caffetucci

READ MORE:

1. Superb decor

The seating area is decorated with colourful paintings and has a modern feel, while the artificial lemon tree decorations give it an extra special touch

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Paintings

Bright and colourful paintings of famous faces line the walls

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Traditional pastries and cakes

Diners can try authentic Neapolitan food, including these pastries and cakes

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Italian coffee

A cup of modern Italian Coffee from Caffe Tucci

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
SheffieldFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 2