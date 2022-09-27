Cafe for sale Sheffield: Popular Nether Edge cafe, Lotte on the Edge, up for sale
Lotte on the Edge, in Nether Edge, has been put onto the commercial property market for £75,000.
A popular Sheffield cafe, said to be the best urban beach cafe in the city, is up for sale for £75,000 and is in search of new ownership.
Lotte on the Edge is a popular coffee shop and cafe, well-renowned with local residents.
It has been described as a “go to place in the Costa Del Nether Edge” by Hilton Smyhe, who are advertising the cafe, with the menu described as “Yorkshire rustic meets Amalfi Coast”.
The business is also dog friendly, making it a popular place with dog owners and dog lovers alike.
