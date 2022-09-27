A popular Sheffield cafe, said to be the best urban beach cafe in the city, is up for sale for £75,000 and is in search of new ownership.

Lotte on the Edge is a popular coffee shop and cafe, well-renowned with local residents.

It has been described as a “go to place in the Costa Del Nether Edge” by Hilton Smyhe, who are advertising the cafe, with the menu described as “Yorkshire rustic meets Amalfi Coast”.

The business is also dog friendly, making it a popular place with dog owners and dog lovers alike.

If you are interested in this business and would like to know more, you can find it on Hilton Smythe, here.

1. Lotte on the Edge Lotte on the Edge is a popular cafe in Nether Edge in Sheffield. Photo: Hilton Smythe Photo Sales

2. Inside seating The cafe has seating both inside and outside. Photo: Hilton Smythe Photo Sales

3. No.1 urban beach cafe in Sheffield The cafe has been described at the best urban beach cafe in the entire city. Photo: Hilton Smythe Photo Sales

4. Outdoor seating Lotte on the Edge has outdoor seating commonly utilised by customers Photo: Hilton Smythe Photo Sales