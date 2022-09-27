News you can trust since 1887
Lotte on the Edge has been put up for sale for £75,000.

Cafe for sale Sheffield: Popular Nether Edge cafe, Lotte on the Edge, up for sale

Lotte on the Edge, in Nether Edge, has been put onto the commercial property market for £75,000.

By Harry Harrison
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:31 pm

A popular Sheffield cafe, said to be the best urban beach cafe in the city, is up for sale for £75,000 and is in search of new ownership.

Lotte on the Edge is a popular coffee shop and cafe, well-renowned with local residents.

It has been described as a “go to place in the Costa Del Nether Edge” by Hilton Smyhe, who are advertising the cafe, with the menu described as “Yorkshire rustic meets Amalfi Coast”.

The business is also dog friendly, making it a popular place with dog owners and dog lovers alike.

If you are interested in this business and would like to know more, you can find it on Hilton Smythe, here.

