A historic former electricity substation could soon be generating a big buzz in a trendy Sheffield neighbourhood - as a new micropub.

Plans have been submitted to convert the building on Burton Road in Neepsend, which also previously housed the cells for the adjoining police station, into a new drinking spot.

An artist's impression showing how a new micropub at a former electricity substation on Burton Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, would look. Picture: Tribeka Developments Ltd/aad architects | Tribeka Developments Ltd/aad architects

Tribeka Developments Ltd has applied to Sheffield City Council to convert the use of the building and to build a rear extension and install new windows.

The planning application states: “The development has the potential to provide a new use for a structure which has stood empty for many years. Contributing to the very popular economy of the area and restoring a neglected character building.

How the fomer electricity substation site on Burton Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, looks now. Picture: Google | Google

It adds that while the building is not listed it does fall within the Kelham and Neepsend conservation area and is considered ‘a building of some heritage significance which is worth preserving’.

It continues: “The scheme hereby submitted for planning consent for Burton & Hicks will provide a high-quality refurbishment to the existing property providing a much needed use and sensitive extension.”

Sheffield City Council’s planning portal states that the standard expiry date for public consultation is Friday, December 27, with the target date for a decision being January 29, 2025.