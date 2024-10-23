Burger & Sauce: Restaurant and takeaway named best in region opening soon in Sheffield city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Burger & Sauce is opening soon on High Street, Sheffield, beside the popular Glory Holes crazy golf venue.
The growing chain already has a number of branches in Birmingham and other cities including Leicester, Derby, Coventry and Liverpool.
In 2022, it was named as the regional winner of the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year for the Midlands.
No opening date has yet been announced for the new Sheffield restaurant, which will be the first in the city. The Star has contacted Burger & Sauce, which has yet to respond.
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
The chain says on its website that it doesn’t use frozen patties or meat, with all its burgers being handmade in store each day. They come with a choice of its 'Homemade Classic', 'Hot Signature' or 'Smokin’ Hot BBQ’ sauces.
As well as burgers, it sells rice bowls, wraps, wings and loaded fries, among other dishes.
The unit where Burger & Sauce is opening on High Street, Sheffield, was home to Pizza Hut for many years but has been empty since that closed in November 2020.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.