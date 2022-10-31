The fast food chain have announced the ‘Dirty Vegan Nuggets’ will be on their menu from November 1 to November 6, 2022. The item features nine of Burger King’s vegan nuggets covered in BBQ sauce and topped in crispy onions.

Customers will need the Burger King app to be able to purchase the limited-edition nuggets in store, or they can be ordered exclusively on Deliveroo. Users of the Burger King app will be able to get a code so they can order the nuggets in a Burger King restaurant or for click and collect.

The nuggets cost £3 when ordered in store or for click and collect and starts at £5.49 on Deliveroo, but be warned, they cannot be obtained from branches at motorway services, airports, train stations or holiday parks.

Burger King have unveiled a brand new 'Dirty Vegan Nuggets' item to celebrate World Vegan Day