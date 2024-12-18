Kids can enjoy a King Jr meal free of charge 🍔

Burger King will be offering kids a free King Jr meal during the festive season

It is also launching a Cash Competition with £1k up for grabs every day

In the New Year, Burger King is giving away 30% off vouchers

Burger King UK has announced that it will be offering a Kids Eat Free deal to support families over the festive season.

From Thursday December 26 (Boxing Day) to Monday January 6, Burger King will be offering a Kids Eat Free deal.

Families will be able to claim a King Jr meal for free, which includes a Hamburger or Chicken Nuggets alongside fries and a drink.

The offer is available when an adult meal is purchased via the Burger King app.

Alongside the Kids Eat Free deal, Burger King is also launching a Cash Competition via its app, where £1k in cash will be up for grabs every day from Friday December 20 until Sunday December 29.

To enter the competition, all customers need to do is sign in to the Burger King app and buy a meal with a Coca Cola as the drink of choice.

To continue celebrating the season of giving, Burger King will also be giving away a 30% off voucher to all customers in the New Year, which is redeemable via the Burger King app.

For more information on Burger King and its offers, please visit the Burger King website.