Burger and Sauce: Opening date announced for new burger restaurant in Sheffield city centre

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:25 BST

A leading burger chain has announced the opening date for its new restaurant in Sheffield.

Burger & Sauce is opening on High Street, Sheffield, beside the popular Glory Holes crazy golf venue, in what was Pizza Hut.

The new restaurant and takeaway will open next Friday, February 21, from 3pm, with a big giveaway.

National World

The first 250 customers through the doors will get a free burger, and visitors have been promised ‘epic entertainment’ on the day to mark the launch.

Burger & Sauce already has a number of branches in Birmingham and other cities including Leicester, Derby, Coventry and Liverpool.

In 2022, it was named as the regional winner of the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year for the Midlands.

It faces competition in Sheffield city centre from McDonalds and Wendy’s, which are both on the other side of High Street, and from Burger King, a stone’s throw away at the bottom of Fargate.

The chain says that all its burgers are handmade in store each day and come with a choice of its 'Homemade Classic', 'Hot Signature' or 'Smokin’ Hot BBQ’ sauces.

As well as burgers, it sells rice bowls, wraps, wings and loaded fries, among other dishes.

The old Pizza Hut unit which Burger & Sauce is taking over has been empty since November 2020.

