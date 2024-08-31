Syn Restaurant and Bar, on Alma Street, has been rebranded as Bubba Bar Kelham - a bar serving British tapas and cocktails.

In management are father-and-daughter-duo John Tompkins and Alex Tunney. The pair are no strangers to hospitality, having owned numerous businesses over the years, including the Devonshire Arms in Middle Handley for the past seven years with wife and mum Julie Tompkins.

While Syn Restaurant and Bar opened as a fine dining restaurant in October last year, the pair became involved in the venue in April of this year to give it a steer in a new direction.

Earlier this month, on August 7, they reopened the site as Bubba Bar, which had previously traded from Steam Yard in Kelham during the pandemic.

Alex Tunney, aged 37, said: “When we got here, we thought it was the perfect venue to bring Bubba Bar back.

“The menu is British tapas - basically things everyone loves. The amount of times people have come to Devonshire Arms and they can’t decide what to have - here you can have fish and chips and a pie.”

While business is building, Alex admitted it had been a difficult start with roadworks outside the venue and the name change complicating matters.

“People are finding out we’re here now,” Alex, from Gleadless, said. “We just want to get it full of people enjoying tapas, because that’s how it’s meant to be enjoyed - with friends and family.

“We have had a lot of people say they’re so glad Bubba is back, so hopefully we will get all our customers back and we can have a great future.”

The tapas menu, created by head chef Marco Caires, ranges from £6 to £12 per dish, and two to three recommended per person, or one as a starter. You can also order large plates including salads, pasta and burgers.

Tapas items include Stones steak and ale pie, Cromer crab and prawn bruschetta, cheese and onion quiche, and even Yorkshire pudding ‘bao buns’, filled with sticky beef.

Each month, the bar will serve a week-long special menu inspired by countries from around the world. From September 4 to 8, the bar will be serving a Spanish-themed tapas menu. The bar will also be hosting live music from local artists in upcoming weeks.

Bubba Bar Kelham, on Alma Street, is open from 4pm on Wednesday to Friday, and from 9.30am on Saturday and Sunday. To find out more, visit facebook.com/bubbabarkelham.

1 . Bubba Bar Alex Tunney and chef John Cox at Bubba Bar Kelham. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Bubba Bar Bubba Bar is located on Alma Street in Kelham Island, Sheffield. It has recently been rebranded after opening as a fine-dining restaurant called Syn Restaurant and Bar. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Bubba Bar The restaurant's interior has been finished to a high standard to suit families and friends gathering for British tapas. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales