Going for a meal out is a wonderful way to spoil yourself and a friend – but as a vegetarian and a coeliac respectively, myself and my friend Sophie can struggle to find a restaurant that suits us both.

We were pleased to find, however, that Browns Brasserie and Bar, St Pauls Chambers, city centre, had plenty of choices for each of us. In fact, it’s one of a few eateries in the city which has been accredited by Coeliac UK.

From the moment we walked in, it felt like a special occasion owing to the sleek and elegant decor, the busy but relaxed atmosphere and the attentive staff. We decided we’d have mains and desserts as I have a sweet tooth and Sophie was excited to see she had plenty of gluten-free pudding options, something she hardly ever has when dining out.

I chose the spring vegetable pot pie (£16.50) and the vanilla creme brulee (£7.95) while Sophie had the prawn and devon crab penne rigate (£16.95) and the chocolate brownie (£7.75). Unfortunately, Sophie had to send her main meal back as the pasta was cooked al dente, which she said would have been the perfect consistency with wheat pasta but with gluten-free pasta was not cooked enough. The staff dealt with the request in a very professional manner; rectifying it quickly, apologising and even offering to replace my main with a fresh dish when Sophie’s new main was also ready so we could still eat together, something I gratefully accepted. The cost of Sophie’s pasta dish was then taken off the final bill which was much appreciated.

All of the food we had was delicious and it was obvious it had been cooked with care using fresh ingredients. My pie contained peas, broad beans, field mushrooms, creme fraiche, white wine, lemon and tarragon, topped with light flaky pastry. The pie was indulgent, but also light. The flavours were wonderfully balanced and the quantities just right. Sophie equally enjoyed her pasta dish, calling it beautiful with plentiful amounts of prawn and crab.

Our desserts were also very well received. My creme brulee was served with two home-baked biscuits. Both elements of my dish were gorgeously sweet, without being overbearing, and melted in the mouth. The creme brulee had that perfect carmalised sugar top which cracked when the spoon went through and a silky smooth custard below. Sophie’s brownie, which came served with honeycomb ice-cream, was also decedant and satisfying. She thoroughly enjoyed the dessert which she said had a lovely fudge-like consistency and a rich chocolate taste. All four dishes were also very attractive on the plate and looked as good as they tasted.