British Pie Week: Top Sheffield chef reveals secret to crafting the perfect pie

Andy Burns, executive head chef for True North pubs in the city, made the culinary revelation today as the nation marks British Pie Week.

He said: “Our perfect pie recipe is top secret, so we can’t share too much!

"But, what I will say is that it’s all down to the right measurements of ingredients alongside precise timings for mixing and baking.”

British Pie Week will be back between March 7 and March 12 this year.

Asked what his favourite pie is and why, he said: “It’s too tough to choose! But the limited edition cod cheek, leek, and stilton pie at The Broadfield (Abbeydale Road) has got to be up there… oh and I can’t wait to try the bbq beef brisket and mac n cheese pie that The Crown & Anchor (Barugh Green) are putting on after asking their customers what they’d like to see.”

