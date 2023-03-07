With seasonal dishes as its mainstay, The Punch Bowl in Crookes, Sheffield is no stranger to having a range of options for National Pie Week, here’s how it is fairing this year, writes João Santos.

Whether you’re looking for a vibrant place to hang out with friends, or a more date night-friendly destination, The Punch Bowl has a blend of options you would not find traditional everywhere else.

This week, however, with National Pie Week underway, it is all about the pies.

Although it first started in 2007 mainly as a way for pastry companies to boost their sales and encourage pie-making at home, the celebration of British Pie Week has become a yearly occurrence in which countless venues across the UK participate.

Pie at The Punch Bowl in Crookes.

True North venues are fairly acquainted with this time of the year and are often geared up with fresh, homemade pies perfect for the occasion.

Walking across the rolling hills of the student-heavy area, The Punch Bowl is hard to miss with its imposing size. Once inside and past the first few seating areas, the restaurant part of the venue is often fully packed — this time it was no different.

While I went for the chicken, ham, mustard and leek pie, with mushy pies and fries on the side, there are others which might take your fancy, including vegetarian and vegan options.

Despite being fully packed, the service was surprisingly quick and was accompanied by a surprisingly good apple sauce to dip the fries in — though I will admit I was sceptical about it at first.

The Punch Bowl pub.

Often, the ‘homemade’ part of a dish is followed fairly loosely by restaurants, but it was very noticeable that the pasty was made on the day by the way it held together.

Gravy was already served, which is sometimes a weak point as it soaks the rest of the dish, if not for its richness and how well it complimented the meal as a whole — the size of which is sure to not leave you hungry.

Even though the venue is located in a student area of Sheffield, I was surrounded by families of all sizes, turning the experience into a very homely meal. So, if you ́re looking for a place to start National Pie Week off right, you are sure to find it at The Punch Bowl.