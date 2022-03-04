What's your favourite pie?

British Pie Week: 7 best pie shops and bakeries in Sheffield based on Google reviews

British Pie Week starts on March 7 – so what better time to treat yourself to some delectable baked goods?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:23 pm

We’ve put together a list of Sheffield’s best places to buy a pie, based on reviews from Google.

Whether it be a pub, restaurant, bakery or cafe – if they sell quality pies, they’re fair game for this list.

Do you agree with the choices? Let us know which are your favourites.

1. Pieminister

Pieminister, 67 Division Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4GE. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 674 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Cafe Pie

Cafe Pie, 382-384 South Road, Sheffield, S6 3TF. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 103 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Nottingham House

Nottingham House, 164 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SR. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 1,117 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Forge Bakehouse

Forge Bakehouse, 302 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 219 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales
SheffieldGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3