British Pie Week: 7 best pie shops and bakeries in Sheffield based on Google reviews

We’ve put together a list of Sheffield’s best places to buy a pie, based on reviews from Google.
Whether it be a pub, restaurant, bakery or cafe – if they sell quality pies, they’re fair game for this list.
Do you agree with the choices? Let us know which are your favourites.
1. Pieminister
Pieminister, 67 Division Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4GE. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 674 Google Reviews).
2. Cafe Pie
Cafe Pie, 382-384 South Road, Sheffield, S6 3TF. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 103 Google Reviews).
3. Nottingham House
Nottingham House, 164 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SR. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 1,117 Google Reviews).
4. Forge Bakehouse
Forge Bakehouse, 302 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 219 Google Reviews).
