The annual event will be held this year between March 4 and March 10 – and if you fancy marking it by heading out to try a tasty pie in one of the city’s eateries we’ve got you covered.

The event was launched in 2007 to encourage everyone to make more pies at home, but now it has transformed into an opportunity to support local businesses and celebrate British pie in all its forms. It is believed that Brits eat around £1bn worth of pies every single year.

If you're wondering where to try out, here are just some of the best places to enjoy a delicious pie in the Steel City.

But the real question is - do you have Hendos with your pie?

The Nottingham House, in Broomhill, is a pie-exclusive venue that has long been a favourite for students and professionals alike. They also do a great range for vegetarians and vegans, meaning that everyone is well catered for. The dishes available are changeable, but include red pepper and artichoke and chicken and leek. All are served with hand-cut chips or mashed potato, mushy peas and gravy. Pictured is owner Cathal Langan.

The Red Deer, on Pitt Street, in Sheffield city centre, serves a menu of pub classics, including a great range of pies. Choose from traditional steak and ale, or chicken and mushroom, or try something a little different such as lamb and mint or rabbit. There are also vegetarian options.

Celebrate British Pie Week at The Roebuck Tavern, on Charles Street, in Sheffield city centre. Choose from the pie of the week, the vegetarian pie of the week, or the highly-praised meat and potato pie, served with mash or chips and garden peas or mushy peas.