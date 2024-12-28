British Kebab Awards 2025: 3 Sheffield restaurants and takeaways named among UK's best for kebabs
The semi-finalists for the British Kebab Awards 2025 have been announced, with three Sheffield venues making the grade.
Mavi Ruya Turkish Bar & Grill, on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge; Efes Restaurant, on Glossop Road, Broomhall; and Enver’s Bar and Grill, on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, are all just one step away from the finals of the prestigious competition.
Mavi Ruya is nominated in the best takeaway regional category, Efes Restaurant is nominated for best value restaurant, and Enver Taskin, of Enver’s Bar and Grill, is nominated for chef of the year.
Mavi Ruya opened inside a former Morrisons store beside the River Sheaf in 2022. It has a 4.6/5 rating from more than 1,000 Google reviews, with diners praising the ‘delightful’ food and ‘perfect’ atmosphere.
Efes, which serves Turkish, Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 700 Google reviews. The lamb chops and the mixed grill there come particularly highly recommended by customers.
Enver’s Bar and Grill is a family-run Turkish restaurant with a 4.8/5 rating from more than 300 Google reviews. The mixed grill, the shish kebab and the lemon chicken are among the most popular dishes there, with one diner calling it the best Turkish food they had ever tasted.
The British Kebab Awards honour the country’s best kebab chefs, restaurants and takeaways.
Voting is now open, with the winners set to be announced at an awards ceremony in London on February 26, 2025.
For the full list of semi-finalists, and to vote, visit: https://britishkebabawards.co.uk/british-kebab-awards-2025-semi-finalists/
