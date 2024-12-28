Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three restaurants and takeaways in Sheffield have been named among the UK’s best for kebabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-finalists for the British Kebab Awards 2025 have been announced, with three Sheffield venues making the grade.

Efes Restaurant, on Glossop Road, Broomhall, Sheffield | Google

Mavi Ruya Turkish Bar & Grill, on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge; Efes Restaurant, on Glossop Road, Broomhall; and Enver’s Bar and Grill, on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, are all just one step away from the finals of the prestigious competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mavi Ruya is nominated in the best takeaway regional category, Efes Restaurant is nominated for best value restaurant, and Enver Taskin, of Enver’s Bar and Grill, is nominated for chef of the year.

National World

Mavi Ruya opened inside a former Morrisons store beside the River Sheaf in 2022. It has a 4.6/5 rating from more than 1,000 Google reviews, with diners praising the ‘delightful’ food and ‘perfect’ atmosphere.

Efes, which serves Turkish, Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 700 Google reviews. The lamb chops and the mixed grill there come particularly highly recommended by customers.

Enver's Bar and Grill, on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield | Submitted

Enver’s Bar and Grill is a family-run Turkish restaurant with a 4.8/5 rating from more than 300 Google reviews. The mixed grill, the shish kebab and the lemon chicken are among the most popular dishes there, with one diner calling it the best Turkish food they had ever tasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Kebab Awards honour the country’s best kebab chefs, restaurants and takeaways.

Voting is now open, with the winners set to be announced at an awards ceremony in London on February 26, 2025.

For the full list of semi-finalists, and to vote, visit: https://britishkebabawards.co.uk/british-kebab-awards-2025-semi-finalists/