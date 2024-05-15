Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Brinsworth cafe has been granted a licence to serve alcohol between 8am and 9.30pm

Valentine’s, on Atlas Court, is now allowed to serve customers alcohol with their meals, but only if seated.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council granted the licence on April 29, with a number of conditions.

The licensees told the licensing sub-committee that Valentine’s is a small cafe with approximately 30 covers, and that last orders will be at 9.30pm.

The application for consumption of alcohol on and off the premiseswas to allow customers to take home a bottle of wine if not finished with their meal, and alcohol can only be purchased by customers seated at a table.

During the consultation period, one objection had been received from a local resident citing noise concerns.

However, one of the conditions of the licence requires the licensee to regularly check noise levels outside the premises to ensure that it does not cause nuisance.

