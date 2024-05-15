Brinsworth cafe granted alcohol licence

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 15th May 2024, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Brinsworth cafe has been granted a licence to serve alcohol between 8am and 9.30pm

Valentine’s, on Atlas Court, is now allowed to serve customers alcohol with their meals, but only if seated.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council granted the licence on April 29, with a number of conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The licensees told the licensing sub-committee that Valentine’s is a small cafe with approximately 30 covers, and that last orders will be at 9.30pm.

Atlas CourtAtlas Court
Atlas Court

The application for consumption of alcohol on and off the premiseswas to allow customers to take home a bottle of wine if not finished with their meal, and alcohol can only be purchased by customers seated at a table.

During the consultation period, one objection had been received from a local resident citing noise concerns.

However, one of the conditions of the licence requires the licensee to regularly check noise levels outside the premises to ensure that it does not cause nuisance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Valentine, one of the applicants, told the board during the meeting that serving alcohol would ‘provide a service that a lot of customers had asked for’, and that the cafe would not be run as a bar or nightclub.

Related topics:Brinsworth