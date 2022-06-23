Breakfast sandwiches are one of life’s best simple pleasures, so here are details of some of the best places in Sheffield to go for your breakfast baps in the morning.
1. Lunch Stop
Lunch Stop can be found on West Street and, despite its name, serves hot and cold sandwiches for breakfast. A bacon sandwich can be purchased for £2.70, and a sausage sandwich can be bought for £2.50.
Photo: Jonathan Crick
2. Copper Pot
Located on Division Street, Copper Pot Café serves breakfast sandwiches which are all served on buttered, soft white. Both bacon and sausage sandwiches cost £4.50 while other sandwiches can be bought, such as sausage and egg, bacon and egg and sausage bacon and egg.
Photo: Jonathan Crick
3. Beres
A Sheffield staple, Béres, is famously known for their sandwiches across the city. In one of their many stores on Pinstone Street, a standard sized bacon sandwich costs £3.05 where their sausage sandwich can be bought for £3.10.
Photo: Jonathan Crick
4. Marmadukes
Marmadukes have three cafés in Sheffield and make all their food from their bakery on Ecclesall Road. In their café on Cambridge Street, they sell two breakfast sandwiches which are served on an English muffin. Either a sweet chilli sausage and red onion marmalade sandwich or a dry cured streaky bacon and spiced tomato relish sandwich can be bought for £7.50.
Photo: Jonathan Crick