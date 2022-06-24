4. Marmadukes

Marmadukes have three cafés in Sheffield and make all their food from their bakery on Ecclesall Road. In their café on Cambridge Street, they sell two breakfast sandwiches which are served on an English muffin. Either a sweet chilli sausage and red onion marmalade sandwich or a dry cured streaky bacon and spiced tomato relish sandwich can be bought for £7.50.

Photo: Jonathan Crick