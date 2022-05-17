Boston Arms Woodseats: New bar welcomes customers for opening weekend

The Boston Arms has opened on Chesterfield Road and welcomed its first proper customers on Friday afternoon following a ‘soft launch’ on Thursday.

The bar is part of the BoozeHound micro pub family, which also has a craft bar at Cutlery Works in Neepsend.

As well as serving beer, wines, spirits, and cocktails during the evenings, the bar also offers up hot drinks, cakes and pastries during the day.

Business partners Robbie Macdonald and Martin Renwick have opened the Boston Arms in Woodseats

The venue told potential customers on social media this week: “We are the perfect spot for a quick brew after dropping the kids off at school, grabbing a quick takeaway coffee on the way to work, or chilling out and indulging in some great cakes.

“Our hot chocolate was very popular this weekend and is made right here in Sheffield! Pop in and give it a go!”

Business partners Robbie MacDonald and Martin Renwick have restricted the Arms’ licencing hours to after 4pm while children are at the neighbouring Woodseats Primary School.

Following a consultation and some concerns about the proximity of the business to the school, Robbie told local residents: “We have already been in communication with Woodseats Primary who are next door, and we look forward to working together with the school to be a responsible and positive neighbour.

The Boston Arms is on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats

“We will be curtailing our licensed hours to after 4pm on weekdays during term time, as we have decided not to serve alcohol while the children are in attendance at the school.”

Earlier this month the dog-friendly venue announced that award-winning Mexican-inspired street food kitchen Pellizco, which operates at Cutlery Works, would also be joining them to provide what the owners described as “some immense scran to go alongside our brews”.

Robbie said: “We are passionate about becoming a great addition to Woodseats by creating a safe, inclusive space for everyone to come and enjoy. I’m a Woodseats local myself and excited at the opportunity about being able to run a business here in my home suburb.”

And the bar is also supporting other local independent Sheffield businesses with coffee, hot chocolate and bakes produced in the Steel City.

Following the launch, Robbie and Martin told their Facebook followers: “The Woodseats community was out in force, it was a pleasure to meet many of you in person at last, we hope you had a great evening!

“The cocktails seemed to be a massive hit.”

They also promised “amazing locally roasted coffee, with some brilliant cakes and pastries made right here in Sheffield”.

In its original planning application, Urbana Town Planning, on behalf of BoozeHound, said the venue would “make a positive contribution towards achieving greater economic sustainability in the city”.

“This will be contributed principally through the injection of a new drinking establishment with later opening hours than the majority of the neighbouring high street uses, contributing towards the greater vibrancy of the high street and Woodseats District Centre.

“This will, in turn, contribute towards achieving the cumulative impact of increased values in the area surrounding the site as a direct result from the proposals which also will help to create the impetus for future positive development in the immediate context of the site.