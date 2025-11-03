Booze free Britain? Nationwide survey reveals nearly 1 in 2 Brits chose a non-alcoholic alternative this Sober October

Londoners were the most inclined to make the switch from alcohol at 63%, with Yorkshire and Humber at only 33%.

As October draws to a close, a new nationwide survey has revealed nearly half of UK adults chose a non-alcoholic version of a traditionally alcoholic drink this Sober October – with Londoners being the most inclined to make the switch from alcohol at 63%, with Yorkshire and Humber at only 33%.

The study, which surveyed 2,000 adults across the UK*, found that 46% of respondents opted for non-alcoholic drinks during October, with a significant increase in younger demographics. Reflecting a wider change in lifestyle choices, Gen Z is leading the charge, with 58% of respondents aged 18-24 selecting alcohol-free options, compared to just 31% across 2022*.

However, the 55 and over age group recorded the lowest uptake, with only 36% choosing non-alcoholic alternatives, something that highlights the trend is still less prevalent among the ‘Boomer’ and Gen X generations.

Across the regions, there were clear differences in uptake. London led the way, with 63% of those surveyed purchasing a non-alcoholic alternative in October, closely followed by the North East at 62%. Scotland (52%), Wales (49%), and the East and West Midlands (42%) saw more moderate levels of engagement. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland (37%), Yorkshire and the Humber (33%), and the South East (29%) recorded the lowest uptake.

Julian Ebbutt, managing director of ANON Drinks, which commissioned the survey, said: “These findings show that the mindful drinking trend is making a real impact across the UK. London and the North East stand out, with more than 60% of people choosing non-alcoholic options. What’s exciting is seeing how Gen Z is leading the way with 58% opting for alcohol-free drinks. It’s clear that people are more focused on maintaining balance, whether it’s to stay healthier or simply to have more control over their drinking.”

The survey highlighted several key reasons behind the switch to non-alcoholic drinks. Health was the primary motivation for 49% of those surveyed, with 48% citing a desire for better control over drinking habits and 39% avoiding drink-driving risks. The trend of ‘zebra striping’ – alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks – was also prominent, with 41% of Gen Z respondents practising this method.

Sober October is an annual campaign that encourages participants to take a break from alcohol, offering an opportunity to explore the benefits of low or no-alcohol options.

To find out more about the results of the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3LdnS3C.