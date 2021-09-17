Block of Sheffield apartments sell at auction for more than double guide price

Apartments in a Sheffield suburb doubled the auction guide price and sold for £148,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:05 am

The block of four one bedroom apartments in Merton Lane, Wincobank, had a guide price of £65,000. It was sold online by Auction House South Yorkshire for £148,000.

The auction brochure said the bhouse was in a popular location and added: “The property is well-served by local shops and amenities, schools, recreational facilities, public transport, and access to Meadowhall, the M1 motorway, Northern General Hospital and Sheffield city centre.”

