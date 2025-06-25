Blend Culinary Foundation to host inaugural UK heats of the World Tapas competition

For the first time ever, the UK Heats of the prestigious World Tapas competition will take place this July at the Blend Culinary Foundation (BCF), located within Cambridge Street Collective.

The event is being organised by Inside Foodservice, a Sheffield-based food networking agency dedicated to connecting and celebrating talent across the UK hospitality industry. While Inside Foodservice is leading the competition, BCF is proudly providing the venue for this exciting milestone.

This marks a significant moment for the UK culinary scene, as it is the first time the UK will host this competition for this internationally recognised competition. Top chefs from across the country will be showcasing their skills and creativity, all aiming to win a place to represent the UK at the World Tapas Finals in Valladolid, Spain, taking place 10-13 November 2025. The UK winner will then compete alongside chefs from 16 other countries, making this an unmissable opportunity for rising stars in British gastronomy.

For BCF, hosting this event carries a special significance. Not only is it an honour to be the first UK venue chosen for the competition, but it also aligns with Blend Culinary Foundation’s mission. All proceeds from their private hire of the kitchen are reinvested directly to local communities who need it the most. They hope this event shines a light not just on talent, but on the power of spaces that give back.

Adding to the celebration, BCF also marks its first birthday on the 1st July, making this the perfect way to kick off a month of celebration, with incredible food, inspiring talent, and a venue rooted in purpose.

For those interested in hiring the space or finding out more about the event, enquiries can be sent to [email protected].