Bistro Bar, located on the ground floor of Blenheim Reach, Ecclesall Road, opened its doors last week with a free pizza giveaway.

It is the latest venture for Sheffield businesswoman Cherise Hatfield, who also owns Nail Bar and Style Bar in the same building, and Once Upon A Time Daycare, also on Ecclesall Road.

Cherise has spent around £300,000 in creating Bistro Bar, after it was previously part of her Style Bar salon. Joined by her mother, Lena Hatfield, the creative designer for the project, the new bar is a modern and chic venue which is believed to offer "something for everybody”.

It’s been around 14 months of planning for Cherise, but she is excited to step back into the world of catering having previously ran Street City, Street Food Festival with her brother.

She said: “I’ve always had a passion for catering. We just wanted to create somewhere where there is something for everybody. I don’t think there’s anywhere on Ecclesall Road that does a bit of everything.”

Customers can enjoy large New York-style pizza, fresh salads, small plates, cocktails, soft drinks and Forge coffee. It is also believed to be the first venue in Sheffield with a self-service wine machine, which Cherise spotted while travelling in America 20 years ago.

Head chef Michael Freeman has helped to create the menu. He has previously worked at the likes of Panenka and Wildcard.

He said: “We originally started as a pizza place, but we thought we could offer a bit more. This isn’t our final menu, we’re going to see what our customers want and see what direction they take us.”

Bistro Bar is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm until late. For more information, visit @bistrobar.uk on Instagram.

