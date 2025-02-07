Big Tree: Popular Sheffield pub temporarily closed and 'pest control experts' called in, says Greene King
The Big Tree, in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, reportedly announced on Facebook yesterday (February 7) it would be closing its doors for an unknown period of time.
The post announcing this appears to have since been deleted from the business’ page as of time of writing (February 7, 3.40pm)
The Star contacted operator Greene King about the closure. A spokesperson has now confirmed the business is shut while it consults with “pest control experts.”
The spokesperson said: “As a five-star food hygiene rated business we act swiftly at any indication of possible pest activity.
“As a precautionary measure, we have made the decision to temporarily close the pub to allow us to address any issues and are working with pest control experts.
“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our priority, and we want to reassure them that we are taking this matter extremely seriously."