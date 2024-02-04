Watching the humble ingredients swell into the perfect vehicle for mopping up gravy is the closest you can come to alchemy in the kitchen.

While many Sheffielders have mastered the art of cooking a perfect Yorkshire pudding, some prefer to let others do the work for them.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of some of the best pubs in and around Sheffield at which to get a Yorkshire pudding, based on a combination of reader recommendations, local knowledge and Google reviews.

It’s National Yorkshire Pudding Day on Sunday, February 4, so why not treat yourself.

1 . Best Yorkshire puddings We asked readers where to get the best Yorkshire puddings in Sheffield, and these are the places you recommended.

2 . Old Horns Inn The Old Horns Inn, on Towngate, in the picturesque Sheffield village of High Bradfield, has an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 2,100 Google reviews. As well as its popular Sunday carvery, complete with Yorkshire pudding, it serves giant Yorkshire puddings throughout the week, with a variety of accompaniments including ale and beef stew.

3 . The British Oak, Mosborough The British Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, was recommended by Jeffrey Mason, who said it serves a 'fine and dandy Sunday dinner with a Yorkshire I've not seen bested on my travels'. He added: "It's a little pricier than the norm , £20 for 2 courses but it's bloody lovely. They also do some lovely proper ales."