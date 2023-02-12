News you can trust since 1887
Best restaurants in Derbyshire and the Peak District - 22 eateries highly rated by Google reviews and AA Guide

Sheffield has a wealth of incredible restaurants but for those wanting to try somewhere new, these are some of the most popular places to eat just over the border in Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago

Derbyshire and the Peak District may be better known for their stunning countryside – but there are plenty of great eateries to enjoy after spending a day among the hills.

Whether you’re looking for fine dining or rustic pub favourites, these are 22 of the best restaurants across the area – according to Google reviews and the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.

All data was taken from Google, and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best eateries in the region.

2. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews. It was praised in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023 for its “visually appealing and technically adept cooking in a smart country house hotel.”

3. The Biggin Hall Hotel, Hartington

The Biggin Hall Hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 287 Google reviews. The AA guide complimented the venue’s “traditional dishes sourced from the surrounding Pennines.”

4. The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell

The Merchant's Yard has a 4.7/5 rating based on 429 Google reviews - winning plaudits from the AA inspectors for its “eclectic mix of light industrial design and a handcrafted seasonal menu.”

