2 . Old Queens Head - oldest pub said to be haunted

The Old Queens Head pub building near the bus station dates back to 1475, making it Sheffield's oldest domestic building. It takes its name from Mary Queen of Scots, who was held captive in Sheffield for 14 years before her execution. Legend has it that a secret tunnel once stretched from the building to Manor Lodge and was used by the royal prisoner. The Old Queens Head is reputed to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a Civil War soldier who stands in front of the fireplace and has been spotted numerous times by drinkers. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins