Sheffield has many fine hostelries where you’re guaranteed a good pint and good company.
But if you’re looking for something a bit different from your night out in the city, there are some truly unique pubs and bars to visit.
We’ve put together a list of our favourite watering holes around Sheffield which offer something out of the ordinary.
From bizarre buildings with wacky decor to celebrity owners and foul-mouthed pets, these are not your typical boozers.
How many of these one-of-a-kind pubs and bars have you visited, and are there any others you think should have made the list?
1. Public - cocktail bar in old loos
The old gents' toilets beneath Sheffield Town Hall were given a new lease of life in 2017, when a new cocktail bar called Public opened there. The unique venue has earned a reputation as one of Britain's best cocktail bars, with acclaim too for the delicious selection of small plates it serves. | Public Photo: Public
2. Old Queens Head - oldest pub said to be haunted
The Old Queens Head pub building near the bus station dates back to 1475, making it Sheffield's oldest domestic building. It takes its name from Mary Queen of Scots, who was held captive in Sheffield for 14 years before her execution. Legend has it that a secret tunnel once stretched from the building to Manor Lodge and was used by the royal prisoner. The Old Queens Head is reputed to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a Civil War soldier who stands in front of the fireplace and has been spotted numerous times by drinkers. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
When this quirky riverside boozer on Neepsend Lane was threatened with extinction, the locals clubbed together to buy it, making it Sheffield's first community-owned pub. Its gorgeous beer garden overlooking the River Don, where pretty flowers compete for space with weird and wonderful artwork, has been named as one of the best in England. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Picture House Social - play shuffleboard and sip cocktails in historic cinema's old ballroom
Picture House Social is located in the basement, in what was the ballroom, of this landmark old cinema on Sheffield's busy Abbeydale Road. Today you can choose from an extensive cocktail list, tuck into freshly made pizzas and try your hand at the surprisingly addictive shuffleboard, which is a bit like curling but without the ice. | National World Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.