Best cheap meals in Sheffield: Michelin-rated chef picks favourite budget restaurants and pubs in the city
Dan Conlon is the head chef at Rafters, in Nether Green, which has won lavish praise from the Michelin Guide inspectors for its ‘modern, richly flavoured dishes’ which they say are ‘cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride’.
Rafters, which also boasts three AA rosettes, is undoubtedly an excellent place to celebrate a special occasion but somewhere few Sheffielders can afford to dine out on a regular basis.
Dan was asked by Sky News to name his favourite budget restaurants in the city, where he likes to eat when taking a break from the kitchen.
He plumped for Paesani, a popular deli and pizzeria in Crookes; Nottingham House (aka Notty House) pub in Broomhill; and Urban Choola, a longstanding Indian restaurant on Ecclesall Road.
Dan praised Paesani’s ‘classic wood fired pizzas using authentic ingredients’ and said his go-to dishes were the nocellara olives to start, followed by the new contadina vegetarian or the San Daniele.
Paesani has a 4.8/5 rating from 380 Google reviews, with many people calling it the best pizzeria in Sheffield and possibly the UK.
Dan described Nottingham House, on Whitham Road, as a ‘down-to-earth pub’ serving a ‘great selection of homemade pies at very reasonable prices’. His favourite fillings, he added, are the steak and stilton, and the chicken and sausage stuffing.
Nottingham House has a 4.6/5 rating from more than 1,400 reviews, with customers hailing the ‘amazing’ pies, ‘excellent’ mushy peas and ‘top’ gravy.
Urban Choola, Dan said, is going from ‘strength to strength’.
“It's not your run-of-the-mill curry - they have a distinct and inventive style,” he added.
It has a 4.5/5 rating from 637 reviews on Google, with one diner calling it the ‘best Indian ever’ and saying the butter chicken and chicken biryani ‘never ever disappoint’.
