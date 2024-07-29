Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Michelin-recommended chef at one of Sheffield’s best restaurants has picked his favourite cheap places to eat in the city.

Dan Conlon is the head chef at Rafters, in Nether Green, which has won lavish praise from the Michelin Guide inspectors for its ‘modern, richly flavoured dishes’ which they say are ‘cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride’.

Rafters, which also boasts three AA rosettes, is undoubtedly an excellent place to celebrate a special occasion but somewhere few Sheffielders can afford to dine out on a regular basis.

Dan Conlon is head chef at Rafters restaurant in Nether Green, Sheffield, which is recommended in the Michelin Guide | National World

Dan was asked by Sky News to name his favourite budget restaurants in the city, where he likes to eat when taking a break from the kitchen.

He plumped for Paesani, a popular deli and pizzeria in Crookes; Nottingham House (aka Notty House) pub in Broomhill; and Urban Choola, a longstanding Indian restaurant on Ecclesall Road.

Paesani is a popular deli and pizzeria in Crookes, Sheffield | Chris Etchells

Dan praised Paesani’s ‘classic wood fired pizzas using authentic ingredients’ and said his go-to dishes were the nocellara olives to start, followed by the new contadina vegetarian or the San Daniele.

Paesani has a 4.8/5 rating from 380 Google reviews, with many people calling it the best pizzeria in Sheffield and possibly the UK.

Cathal Langan, owner of the Nottingham House pub, on Whitham Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, which is famous for its homemade pies | National World

Dan described Nottingham House, on Whitham Road, as a ‘down-to-earth pub’ serving a ‘great selection of homemade pies at very reasonable prices’. His favourite fillings, he added, are the steak and stilton, and the chicken and sausage stuffing.

Nottingham House has a 4.6/5 rating from more than 1,400 reviews, with customers hailing the ‘amazing’ pies, ‘excellent’ mushy peas and ‘top’ gravy.

Urban Choola, on Ecclesall Road, is one of Sheffield's best-loved Indian restaurants | Google

Urban Choola, Dan said, is going from ‘strength to strength’.

“It's not your run-of-the-mill curry - they have a distinct and inventive style,” he added.

