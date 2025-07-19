A popular city centre pub has undergone a massive renovation, and now reopened its doors to the public.

The Bessemer, named after the steel manufacturing inventor Henry Bessemer, has welcomed customers back after undergoing a six-figure renovation

Work at the Stonegate pub - which was originally known as The Fountain Bar - has seen an increase in capacity with the addition of new booth seating and the creation of a new sports area.

This new upstairs area has been built for guests to enjoy pub favourites such as pool, darts and beer pong, with free pool available every Thursday.

Sports fans will also be treated to Sky Sports and TNT Sports available on HD screens, for the biggest matches.

The pub reopened yesterday (July 18), with rock and roll bingo and a DJ playing chart-topping tunes throughout the night.

Stuart Grimson, general manager of the Bessemer, said: “I’m really looking forward to everyone seeing the refresh – the pub is looking amazing! The new interior will give the whole pub a lift and the improved DJ lighting is going to make our Saturday afternoon parties better than ever.

“This renovation is marking the start of a new chapter for us at the Bessemer and I can’t wait to welcome back guests, both old and new, to see all that we’ve been working on behind the scenes.

“The refresh is all about giving our guests an improved experience, we know how much people love the Bessemer so hopefully they’ll love all the work we’ve done.”