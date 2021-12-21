Beju Sheffield: The upmarket contemporary Asian venue that diners are giving five-star reviews

Beju Asian restaurant and bar on Glossop Road has been winning five-star reviews on Google from impressed diners.

One person said: “Really amazing place, just tried it for the first time. Sheffield needed an upmarket place like this.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beju on Glossop Road in Sheffield city centre

Another posted: “Honestly an unreal experience, the food was amazing, and the staff were great here. Will definitely be coming back for food and drinks, highly recommend!”

Another diner praised the food and drink offerings.

They said: “They have an amazing selection of beers! They also offer a wide variety of food options from burgers to sushi, so there's something for everyone here at this restaurant with excellent customer service that makes your visit even more enjoyable.”

Beju was lovingly crafted from the ground up and features a dazzling interior design with stars lighting up the ceiling and marble walls.

Diners are treated to a luxury experience and are seated between illuminated Maple trees where they can relax in the immersive surroundings.

Beju manager Rob told the star: “There’s no other restaurant like us in Sheffield at the moment in terms of both food and decoration. Everything is made from scratch every day, so it’s all fresh.