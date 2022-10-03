Becca Crofts: Crispy gnocchi is fast and fail safe autumnal comfort food

Becca Crofts, Marmadukes, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

And chef Sam Linday’s recipe for crispy gnocchi is the ultimate in fast and fail safe autumnal comfort

food. Making gnocchi at home is simple, requiring no special equipment. It’s also a sure way to

impress, and far superior to shop bought varieties.

Homemade gnocchi is superior to shop bought

Crispy Sage Gnocchi (serves 4)

For the Gnocchi:

1kg Desiree Potatoes of even sizes, skins on.

300g Plain flour, plus more for dusting

2 eggs

1 tsp Salt

To finish:

100g Butter

Fresh sage leaves

Sauce and seasonal vegetables/cheese of choice

● Preheat an oven to 140c (fan)

● Place the potatoes, whole, in a pan of cold water, bring to the boil and simmer until soft

(45 minutes)

● Transfer to a baking tray. Place in the oven for 10 minutes to remove some of the

moisture.

● Allow the potatoes to cool slightly, though they still need to be warm when making the

dough.

● Remove the skins and push the potatoes through a fine sieve onto a clean surface.

● Pour the flour on top of the potatoes, then make a well in the centre. Crack the eggs into

the well, then add the salt and mix the eggs together.

● Gently bring the ingredients together, taking care not to overwork the dough. Add a little

more flour if it's sticky.

● Place the dough on a lightly floured surface, dust the top with flour and gently roll into a

rectangle.

● Cut the dough into 2.5 cm strips and then across into 1.5 cm pieces.

● Take each piece individually and use the back of a fork to round width ways.

● Bring a large pan of water to the boil and reduce to a rolling simmer. Carefully add the

gnocchi and cook until it begins to float (1-2 minutes)

● While the gnocchi is cooking add the butter to a pan and heat until it begins to froth,

then add the fresh sage leaves.

● Drain the water from the gnocchi and add it to the butter, gently moving it to prevent it

sticking.

● Fry until crisp and lightly browned (do this in two batches if your pan isn’t big enough).

● Remove the gnocchi from the pan and serve with a sauce of your choice, seasonal