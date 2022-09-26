Becca Column:

Becca Crofts, Marmadukes, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

This particular recipe features cosy, warming spices and sticky, toffee-sweet dates for a seasonal twist.

Ingredients

3 very ripe bananas (4 if small)

Banana and date cake

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla paste

270g plain flour

20g ground almonds

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground cardamom

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarb

1tsp sea salt

90g unsalted butter (room temperature)

175g dark brown muscovado sugar

120g toasted walnuts

240g dates, chopped

2 tbsp demerara sugar

Method

1. Mash the bananas in a bowl with a fork, leaving a few small chunks.

2. Add in the eggs and vanilla paste, mix and set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, almonds, spices, baking powder, bicarb and sea salt to remove any lumps. Set aside.

4. In a bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with an electric whisk, beat the butter until pale and creamy. Add the muscovado sugar and beat until smooth.

5. Slowly add the banana mixture and beat gently until combined. Scrape down the side of the bowl and make sure all the mixture is incorporated.

6. Carefully fold in the flour and other dries, again ensuring the mixture is fully and evenly combined, then fold through the walnuts and dates until well distributed.

7. Pour the batter into a lined 2lb (900g) loaf tin and sprinkle with the demerara sugar.

8. Bake at 160c (fan) for approximately 1 hour 15 minutes - 1 hour 25 minutes until well risen and golden.