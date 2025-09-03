A prestigious national award has recognised a restaurant in Barnsley as one of the best in the country.

The annual National Fish and Chip Awards, sponsored by Seafood from Norway, seeks to recognise the work of restaurants making one of the UK’s favourite dishes.

Awards are split into 14 categories, with organisers now revealing the top 40 choices in the Takeaway of the Year category following a newly published shortlist.

And in Yorkshire, the best battered cod, curry sauce and mushy peas may just be a short drive away.

A Barnsley chippy may just be the best in the country as it has been nominated for the Takeaway of the Year category in the 2026 National Fish and Chips Awards. | Google

Shaws Fish and Chips, in the Dodworth area of Barnsley - just off junction 37 of the M1 - has been listed alongside three other across the region.

They will battle 39 other competitors across the country, with rounds of assessment set to take place over the next few month ahead of the awards presentation in February 2026.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which runs the awards, says things are already shaping up to be a standout year for the event. “We’ve received a wonderful collection of entries for Takeaway of the Year – it is the badge of honour that many in the industry strive for, and we are very excited to see new names on the list.

“This year we invited the public to encourage their favourite chippies to enter, and the campaign has proved successful as the judging panel can see hidden gems emerging at this early stage.

“We’re also delighted to see others giving it another go which shows a commitment to excellence by taking on board previous feedback and coming back in a stronger position. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience for the new top 40 takeaways, and we wish them all every success for what we believe is going to be an amazing display of skill, tradition and innovation.”