A new Sheffield bar promises to bring a touch of the theatrical to evenings out, with fire breathers, confetti shows and colour-changing cocktails.

Bar Lujo is due to open on Ecclesall Road on Friday, June 9, with a special launch party, featuring house, disco and soul music from a live DJ and saxophone player, with confetti shows to help get the party started. The following night, Saturday, June 10, dancehall favourite Benji Hype and his DJ friends will be orchestrating a ‘big knees up’ in what will be a regular attraction.

The new bar is opening at what was Copa Bar and marketing manager Harvey Travis says there will be a ‘different vibe’. “It will be less premium cocktail bar and more fun and active, with cheaper drinks and more student discounts,” he explains. As well as the confetti shows at the launch party, there will be entertainment on other evenings including fire breathers, while colour-changing cocktails will add more drama to your night out.

Bar Lujo will be open from 5pm to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays initially, with free entry each night. There are plans for a student night on Wednesdays in future and for events during the week organised by outside promoters. There will be no regular live music, unlike before, but visitors are promised a better sound system and better tunes.

The drinks menu includes a range of classic cocktails, priced £7.95 each, or two for £10 between 6pm and 9pm, and ‘bartender favourites’, costing £8.95 each, or two for £12 from 6pm-9pm. Among the bartender favourites is the Neapolitan, with Vanilla Vodka, Chocolate Liquor, Frangelico, strawberry, milk and cream, and the Camelion, made with Lemon & Lime Vodka, pineapple, vanilla, and lime & tea mix.

