Bank House Hathersage unveils exclusive 'Peak District Pale Ale'

Bank House Hathersage is thrilled to announce the launch of their exclusive new pale ale, the "Peak District Pale Ale," crafted in partnership with the renowned Abbeydale Brewery and featuring artwork by celebrated local artist Si Homfray. The unique beer is available for purchase now from Bank House Hathersage.

The Peak District Pale Ale represents the perfect blend of local craftsmanship and artistic flair. Developed with meticulous care and expertise by Abbeydale Brewery, this pale ale is a testament to the thriving partnership between Bank House and one of Sheffield’s most beloved breweries.

The vibrant artwork for the pump clip and beer can, designed by Si Homfray, captures the essence of the Peak District, making it a true collector's item for beer enthusiasts and art lovers alike.“It is an absolute pleasure to work with Abbeydale Brewery and Lawrence at Bank House on this project... and the Peak District Pale Ale is a great pint to boot - a joy to drink! I’m a happy and very proud designer all round” said Si Homfray of Park Designs (@parkdesigns_uk).

"As a brewery, our most important asset is our customers, and we’re delighted to have worked with a thriving local venue to craft something special that suits their bar perfectly," said Abbeydale Brewery. This collaboration signifies Abbeydale’s commitment to supporting local businesses and creating exceptional products that resonate with the community.

Lawrence Key (left), Operations Director of Bank House Hathersage and Si Homfray (right), artist.

Bank House Hathersage has always been a hub of local culture and a champion of regional flavours. With the introduction of Peak District Pale Ale, they continue this tradition, offering patrons a new way to experience the beauty and spirit of the Peak District with every sip.

“Here at Bank House we pride ourselves on working with the best brand partners we possibly can, and when those partners are as local as the two on this project we really do believe we’ve got something to shout about! We’ve worked with Abbeydale since day one and have never had anything but amazing things to say about their beer. Which is exactly why we chose them to brew us our very own ‘Peak District Pale Ale’, and when it came to designing the badge there really was no one other than Si at Park Designs. His custom artwork for the label truly encapsulates the spirit of the national park whilst seamlessly blending into our modern contemporary restaurant here at Bank House.” said Lawrence Key, Operations Director of Bank House.

For more information, please contact [email protected].