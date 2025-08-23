Bank holiday weekend: Bottomless brunches in Sheffield that offer a perfect weekend treat

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 07:00 BST

Everybody loves a bottomless brunch, and with the bank holiday weekend upon us there’s not better time to treat yourself.

Unlimited drinks, good food and brilliant company - there’s little more you can ask for on a day out.

So with the three-day bank holiday weekend here, it’s a great opportunity to enjoy a bottomless brunch without having to worry about waking up for work in the morning.

We’ve looked up some of the best places offering brunch, with some well-known favourites, smaller cafes and even a venue with unlimited pizza.

Take a look below to see where you could be heading this weekend.

With a variety of food options available, this small cafe near Hallam University makes a great trip out. One 5-star reviewer on Google said: "Went to Howst for brunch today and had a lovely experience. The service was amazing—friendly."

With a variety of food options available, this small cafe near Hallam University makes a great trip out. One 5-star reviewer on Google said: "Went to Howst for brunch today and had a lovely experience. The service was amazing—friendly." | Google

With a choice of over 15 cocktails and signature Caribbean dishes, this brunch menu has something for everyone. One Google reviewer wrote of the brunch only last week: "Brilliant experience. Fantastic service."

With a choice of over 15 cocktails and signature Caribbean dishes, this brunch menu has something for everyone. One Google reviewer wrote of the brunch only last week: "Brilliant experience. Fantastic service." | Google

The popular spot offers various types of themed brunches throughout the year, with a bingo and Disney version on offer. Reviewers celebrated the service, with one writing on Google of the bottomless brunch: "Couldn't fault it at all, the food was amazing, the drinks was flowing, the staff are absolutely wonderful nothing was ever too much to ask."

The popular spot offers various types of themed brunches throughout the year, with a bingo and Disney version on offer. Reviewers celebrated the service, with one writing on Google of the bottomless brunch: "Couldn't fault it at all, the food was amazing, the drinks was flowing, the staff are absolutely wonderful nothing was ever too much to ask." | Google

Live sports and bottomless drinks, for some there's no better day out. The bar has been celebrated by customers, with one Google reviewer writing: "Great bottomless brunch with great service. Food selection is great and it’s tasty. The bar is really loud but it’s what you’d expect."

Live sports and bottomless drinks, for some there's no better day out. The bar has been celebrated by customers, with one Google reviewer writing: "Great bottomless brunch with great service. Food selection is great and it’s tasty. The bar is really loud but it’s what you’d expect." | Google

