Unlimited drinks, good food and brilliant company - there’s little more you can ask for on a day out.
So with the three-day bank holiday weekend here, it’s a great opportunity to enjoy a bottomless brunch without having to worry about waking up for work in the morning.
We’ve looked up some of the best places offering brunch, with some well-known favourites, smaller cafes and even a venue with unlimited pizza.
Take a look below to see where you could be heading this weekend.
1. Howst, Howard Street
With a variety of food options available, this small cafe near Hallam University makes a great trip out. One 5-star reviewer on Google said: "Went to Howst for brunch today and had a lovely experience. The service was amazing—friendly." | Google
2. Turtle Bay, Holly Street
With a choice of over 15 cocktails and signature Caribbean dishes, this brunch menu has something for everyone. One Google reviewer wrote of the brunch only last week: "Brilliant experience. Fantastic service." | Google
3. Mr Wilson's, West Street
The popular spot offers various types of themed brunches throughout the year, with a bingo and Disney version on offer. Reviewers celebrated the service, with one writing on Google of the bottomless brunch: "Couldn't fault it at all, the food was amazing, the drinks was flowing, the staff are absolutely wonderful nothing was ever too much to ask." | Google
4. The Cavendish, West Street
Live sports and bottomless drinks, for some there's no better day out. The bar has been celebrated by customers, with one Google reviewer writing: "Great bottomless brunch with great service. Food selection is great and it’s tasty. The bar is really loud but it’s what you’d expect." | Google