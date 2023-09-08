Authentic flavour of Italy on the way to city centre

One of the region’s most successful restaurateurs is bringing “the most ambitious concept of my career” to the West Street area of the city centre.

Steve Zsirai celebrates the launch of his forthcoming Grappa bar/restaurant.

The two-storey Grappa venue – which is set to open in the former Sinclairs building on Glossop Road in late autumn - is promising to set the standard for quality Italian bar/dining in the area.

No one knows the West Street area better than the venue’s founder, Steve Zsirai. He landed his first restaurant management job at K-Pasa way back in the late 1990s. He previously worked at the legendary Flying Pizza and was the brains behind the Tequila Bar, which continues to draw crowds on West Street week after week.

But success didn't stop there. Far from it. One of his most popular ventures was Viva Tequila in the Gleadless area of Sheffield – the restaurant was one of the most popular eateries in the region during the late 1990s and early 2000s. He has also run one of Chesterfield’s highest rated Italians, Giorgio’s, for the past 10 years.

Steve Zsirai said: “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my 30-plus years in the trade it’s the importance of providing customers with that ‘holiday feeling’ and a sense of escapism. I always treat my staff like my extended family – and I believe that same feeling should be passed onto our customers..” The two-story Grappa, complete with its outdoor terraza, is set to offer a true authentic Italian experience in the heart of Sheffield.

Central to the DNA of Grappa will be the legendary Italian liqueur of the same name. The Sheffield venue already has direct links with the Italian home of the drink – in fact, the country's oldest and most renowned distillery supplied Steve Zsirai with his very first bottles.

However, the venue is going far further with its namesake. It's aiming to become the UK’s official capital of grappa. No Italian venue will celebrate the liqueur better than Grappa.

Steve Zsirai said: “We’ll have more varieties and more opportunities to celebrate my home nation's official liqueur than anywhere else in the UK.”

Steve Zsirai was weened on the flavours and culture of Campania – the Italian region his mother grew up in. Authentic flavours and dishes from right across Italy will dominate the Grappa menu.

Grappa is set to offer the very finest daytime coffee and lunch; after work drinks and dinner and late night music and dancing until 2am at the weekend.

A welcoming, rustic downstairs bar area will be complemented by a more luxurious upstairs, 80-seater restaurant. A breath-taking mirrored staircase will connect the two areas.

Grappa is set to open at 266 Glossop Road, Sheffield S10 2HS.