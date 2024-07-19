Restaurant manager Nile Crimmins (middle) and Chris Woodburn (second from right) of Sakura, Boy On A Dolphin’s Jon Reilly (third from left), BBC Radio Sheffield’s Xanthe Palmer (second from left) and James Hope Gill, chairman of Skateboard England (third from right).

Sheffield’s New Era Square moves up a gear this week with the opening of a brand new restaurant.

Sakura is promising the finest Asian fusion menu served in the most stylish and intimate of settings.

The 50-cover restaurant has been opened as the newest addition to the £1.7m Panenka Bar & Grill which was unveiled in December last year.

The popularity of the venue’s existing Asian fusion bar food persuaded the management to add a dedicated restaurant that expands and builds on its most popular dishes.

Sakura food

Sakura takes its interior design lead from its cherry blossom namesake – ‘sakura’ is the Japanese word for cherry blossoms. The restaurant has its own bar and offers the chance for private hire seven nights a week.

Sakura spokesperson Chris Woodburn said: “Sakura is set to bring a new twist to New Era Square. Our dishes have already proved extremely popular, but we are now adding the full restaurant experience in stylish and intimate surroundings.

“As well as nightly bookings, we are also providing the chance for parties to completely customise their nights with their own playlists and own room layout with private hire options.”

Sakura offers a range of mouth-watering dishes. Their starters range from tandoori lamb cutlets to kung pao chicken, while mains include the likes of masala cod, Szechuan pork belly, and teriyaki salmon.

Sakura food

There are also special wine pairings on offer for specific dishes.

Sakura is situated at New Era Square, Sheffield S2 4BF. Bookings can be made at:

More information: https://panenkasheffield.com/restaurant/