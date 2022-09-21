As the cost of living soars while the winter months approach in the UK, the popular supermarket brand has introduced a new range called ‘Just Essentials’ where customers can, as it states in the name, buy essentials for their families during this difficult period.

Asda’s Just Essentials range is made up of low cost items across hundreds of lines - including tinned food, meat, bread and cereals and the demand for the products has been huge.

But due to it’s popularity, shoppers have complained about items being constantly out of stock both online and in stores.

And following the complaints, Asda has decided to strictly impose a restriction as to what people can buy from the range to no more than three of each product.

Following this new temporary limit, the supermarket has been criticised by shoppers on social media, who say many are struggling to afford groceries with soaring households bills.

Star readers have also expressed their opinions on the subject:

Jennifer Dunstan-Furniss commented: “It’s important because at the end of the day it’s people who can afford to that are bulk-buying things which leaves gaps in shelves for those who can only afford to get a few days worth of food/groceries at a time.

“If better off people were less selfish there wouldn’t be a problem."

Susane Skene said: “I think all supermarkets should limit everything to so many items per customer, particularly things that are reduced or on offer. Give everyone a chance.”

Becky Goodwin said: “I get why but it’s a pain to try and do a full shop when you are limited, for a family of four plus three items isn’t enough depending on what it is. I think the limit could be a little higher”