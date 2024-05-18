Have you ever found yourself asking where the best places are to eat in Sheffield? Well, we might just have the answers you’re looking for.
A restaurant report, put together by MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery, has found us the best reviewed restaurants in the city according to Tripadvisor users. Some of the food businesses listed might even surprise you.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
From Indian restaurants to pub grub, foodies in the city sure love a range of cuisines. With the warmer weather on its way, it’s a great time to treat yourselves with some delicious food and these tried-and-tested restaurants, cafes and pubs.
We have listed the 18 top-rated places to eat in Sheffield below for you - which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.