Are these the best places to eat in Sheffield? This is what Tripadvisor users have to say

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 18th May 2024, 06:00 BST

It can be tiring scrolling through Google to find the best place to eat, so let us help.

Have you ever found yourself asking where the best places are to eat in Sheffield? Well, we might just have the answers you’re looking for.

A restaurant report, put together by MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery, has found us the best reviewed restaurants in the city according to Tripadvisor users. Some of the food businesses listed might even surprise you.

From Indian restaurants to pub grub, foodies in the city sure love a range of cuisines. With the warmer weather on its way, it’s a great time to treat yourselves with some delicious food and these tried-and-tested restaurants, cafes and pubs.

We have listed the 18 top-rated places to eat in Sheffield below for you - which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

At number 18 is Abbeydale Road's Rosmarino, which opened earlier in April 2022. This family-run restaurant in Nether Edge serves dishes from Italy and the Mediterranean.

1. Rosmarino, Nether Edge

Next on the list of top-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor is Domo. This Sardinian restaurant, off Little Kelham Street, has a 4.5 star rating, with 503 reviews - and it was on the Travellers' Choice 2023.

2. Domo, Kelham Island

Vito's Italian Restaurant, on South Road, Walkley, is next. It currently had a 4.5 star rating, with 1,282 reviews

3. Vito's Italian Restaurant, Walkley

Trippets Lounge Bar, on Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre, is rated a full 5 stars, with over 300 reviews. This bar offers a small-plate dining experience with a menu that changes each week.

4. Trippets Lounge Bar, city centre

