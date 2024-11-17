Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not often a takeaway is bustling at 4pm on a weekday, but that’s what I found when I visited Apna Style.

Apna Style, on 27 Wolseley Road, is a Kashmiri takeaway rated an extremely respectable 4.6 out of 5 on Google with over 400 customer reviews. This year marks its 10th anniversary.

Although it is a short walk away from Sheffield’s takeaway central on London Road, I followed the spiced aromas filling the street and was led straight to Apna Style. After a brief look at the menu in the window - and its five-star food hygiene rating - there was nothing stopping me from walking in.

Normally when I walk into a takeaway, I find that it takes a few minutes of awkwardly standing by the counter before I’m noticed. But here, not only was I warmly greeted by the staff, but also by the friendly customers that were sitting in the mini 20-seater restaurant. I was immediately brought into conversation, and felt right at home.

Apna Style, on Wolseley Road, is open seven days a week. | National World

The owner and chef Mohammed Amjid told me their customers are people from ‘all walks of life’, and not only the local community, but also regulars from as far as Chesterfield and Rotherham.

I wasn’t surprised in the slightest to hear they have such a loyal customer base, as the team’s customer service was flawless. They also offer free Pakistani-style tea - even if you are not buying anything.

One of my favourite things to do when I eat out is to ask for the chef’s recommendations so I am always trying new things. As I was working the late shift in the office, I ended up walking out with quite a selection of food to keep my colleagues going through the evening.

Apna Style provided top-tier customer service. | National World

Walking out the door I had a pipping hot bag of: lamb on the bone (£10), chicken boneless (£9), makhni daal (£7), the tandoori sajji chargah (£10), and both plain (£2) and garlic (£3) naans. I also tried the tea which had pleasant subtle spices.

When I got back to the office, we began eagerly dishing out the food. Several people glanced over with a hungry look in their eyes, and I was glad I was making the decision to skip the diet for the evening.

I of course had to try some of everything. As someone who can barely be bothered to season their meals with salt and pepper, the sudden explosion of flavour was extremely exciting. Even though some of the food was a bit too spicy for my palate, I couldn’t stop myself going in for more.

These are just some of the delicious meals we tried from Apna Style, Sheffield. | National World

The makhni daal was probably my favourite as I love chickpeas and lentils. It was piping hot, smooth, spiced, and cooked in butter. It was naughty and wonderful, and really everything I wanted from the dish. It paired up perfectly with a naan.

The lamb was tender, with a delicious tomato and garlic sauce, and the tandoori sajji chargah was juicy, zesty, and very fresh-feeling.

All in all, Apna Style was definitely a venue I can recommend - and next time, I think I would even take the time to sit in and eat just to be a part of that family-feeling for a bit longer. It is more than a takeaway, it is also a community hub where people drop by for a cuppa or a chat. We all need somewhere like this in our communities.

Apna Style, on 27 Wolseley Road, is open seven days a week, from 11am until 11pm. They also cater for functions.