All Sheffield chippy, takeaway and restaurant winners at the Good Food Awards 2024

The award winners in the Good Food Awards 2024 were announced on November 7, so we have compiled this photo article showing you all the award winners in Sheffield for your perusal.
The Good Food Awards have been running since 2002, celebrating “those who strive for culinary excellence within their field”.
The awards cover everything from bistros, cafés, gastro pubs, restaurants, takeaways, chippies and hotels, are entirely based on merit, are free to enter, and voted for by the public.
By using customer feedback/online reviews/nominations/votes, The Good Food Awards aims to reflect ‘genuine dining experiences’.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at this year's Good Food Awards.
