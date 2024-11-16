All Sheffield chippy, takeaway and restaurant winners at the Good Food Awards 2024

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 16th Nov 2024, 08:15 GMT

Here are all the winners in and around Sheffield at the Good Food Awards 2024.

The award winners in the Good Food Awards 2024 were announced on November 7, so we have compiled this photo article showing you all the award winners in Sheffield for your perusal.

The Good Food Awards have been running since 2002, celebrating “those who strive for culinary excellence within their field”.

The awards cover everything from bistros, cafés, gastro pubs, restaurants, takeaways, chippies and hotels, are entirely based on merit, are free to enter, and voted for by the public.

By using customer feedback/online reviews/nominations/votes, The Good Food Awards aims to reflect ‘genuine dining experiences’.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at this year's Good Food Awards.

1. All Sheffield winners at the Good Food Awards 2024

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at this year's Good Food Awards. | NW/submitted

Where: 46 Castle Square, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GF

2. 400DC in Sheffield - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Blue Ribbon

Where: 46 Castle Square, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GF | Google

Where: 137 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EB

3. La Coppola - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Gold Seal

Where: 137 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EB | Google

Where: Main Street, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, S12 4LY

4. Remember When Cafe - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Blue Ribbon

Where: Main Street, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, S12 4LY | Google

